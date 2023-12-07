MILWAUKEE – An officer-involved “critical incident” in Milwaukee near 51st and Hampton has sent two people to the hospital, one with critical injuries.

In a media briefing this morning near the scene, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said a pursuit of a stolen vehicle near 91st and Silver Spring ended when the vehicle in question crashed into a light pole near 51st and Hampton.

“Early information indicates that one of the suspects was carrying a visible firearm, and refused to drop the weapon despite multiple verbal commands from the police.” said Norman Thursday. Multiple shots were then fired in the 4800 block on North 51st Street.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee male is now in critical condition, while a 22-year-old Milwaukee male was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The identities of the officers involved are not known, other than that they are 26 and 27-year-old males with a combined 10 years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department. It’s unclear if the suspects threatened the officers with the firearm.

Milwaukee Police released the following statement on the incident:

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, at approximately 3:17 a.m., Milwaukee Police officers observed a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting and attempted to stop the vehicle at 91st and Silver Spring. The vehicle did not stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Officers deployed stop sticks at 68th and Hampton in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle crashed at 51st and Hampton and two occupants in the vehicle fled. A foot pursuit ensued. Early information indicates that one of the suspects was carrying a visible firearm and refused to drop the weapon despite multiple verbal commands from police. At approximately 3:22 a.m., multiple shots were fired in the 4800 block of North 51st Street. A firearm was recovered in close proximity to a suspect at the scene.

The suspects are a 19-year-old Milwaukee male, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries, and a 22-year-old Milwaukee male who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The officers involved in this incident are a 26-year-old male with 8 years of service and a 27-year-old male with two (2) years of service. Both officers will be placed on administrative duty as is routine in an officer involved shooting.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Waukesha Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in this investigation.

