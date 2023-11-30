MADISON – Changes are coming to a top Democratic leadership position in Madison as Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard has unveiled her intention to run for Dane County Executive.

The position will be vacated next year by Joe Parisi, who held the role for the past 13 years.

I just filed my paperwork to run for Dane County Executive.



I'm running to build and create a forward-thinking county government ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead.



More to come! https://t.co/AfnyHdSNaJ pic.twitter.com/3hZigenxMr — Melissa Agard (@melissakagard) November 30, 2023

Agard said Thursday she’ prides herself’s proud of how state leaders negotiated both the shared revenue legislation this summer, as well as finding the funding for improvements to American Family Field that if approved by Governor Tony Evers will keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through 2050.

In response to the news, Madison state senator Kelda Roys announced her intention to run for the minority leader position:

A two-year state senator, Roys is also a member of the state legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, and previously campaigned for Governor in 2018.

The opening of the minority leader position comes at a time when the Wisconsin Supreme Court continues their debate over whether or not to overturn Republican-drawn legislative maps. Many have speculated the results of that decision could lead to Democrats earning a majority in the senate for the first time since 2012.

