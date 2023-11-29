MILWAUKEE – A male individual is dead following a house fire overnight on Milwaukee’s south side.

The deputy fire chief on call this morning tells WTMJ crews arrived to the scene near 11th and Mineral around midnight. After entering the structure, a male person was found unconscious on the second floor. Despite life-saving efforts, the male died on scene. His identification is pending notification of immediate family.

Another person was transported to Columbia St. Mary’s for treatment of unknown injuries.

The deputy fire chief says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.