WAUWATOSA – We’re working to learn more after Wauwatosa Police tell us they responded to an “active threat” this morning at the Children’s Hospital Campus.

“At 10:33am, we responded to Children’s Hospital for a report of an active threat.” Wauwatosa Police Sergeant Abby Pavlik tells WTMJ. “We are working with Children’s Security and continuing to investigate. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

No police presence was noted this morning when WTMJ reached out to surrounding businesses.

At 1:15pm, staff at Children’s Hospital were given an all-clear email.

This is a developing story; more details will be provided as they become available.