OAK CREEK, Wis. — Details are scarce, but WTMJ can confirm that Oak Creek High School was evacuated on Monday morning with police currently on-scene due to an unspecificed “threat to the building.”

Oak Creek Police Dispatch confirmed that officers are currently clearing the building with students and faculty evacuated from the structure as a safety precaution. OCPD officials confirmed that officers plan to let students and faculty back into the school building once the threat has been cleared.

WTMJ has reached out to Oak Creek High School and the Oak Creek — Franklin Joint School District directly, but no one was available to comment at this stage of the process.

This is a developing situation. An update will be issued when further details are confirmed.

WATCH: Oak Creek High School surprises alumni who served in the Vietnam war with parade, celebration