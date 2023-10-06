(UPDATED at 9:30am 10/6/23) MILWAUKEE – A police chase that weaved throughout Milwaukee overnight included an exchange of gunfire between police and suspects.

According to Milwaukee police, the pursuit started near 22nd and Melvina around 2:40 a.m. Police said during the pursuit, the occupants in the car driving away from police fired multiple times at the squad cars.

Two squad cars were struck, though no officers inside were hit. Officers returned fire but they say they did not hit anyone.

Police arrested the 28-year-old driver after the suspects fled on foot near 33rd and Mitchell on the city’s south side. The rest of the vehicle’s occupants are still at large this morning. A 35-year-old passenger fled on foot and was eventually arrested after a search on the 1600 block of S. 32nd Street. An officer was struck by debris from the gunfire; however, he did not require medical attention. Several firearms and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

