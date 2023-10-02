UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened.

A driver reported shots were fired at his car from another vehicle, authorities said. The victim wasn’t hurt but evidence indicated the vehicle was hit by gunfire, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

MILWAUKEE – A WTMJ Johnson & Son’s Paving Time-Saver Traffic Alert: the 94 northbound ramp to 894 westbound is closed due to an incident.

Backups extending south on I94 northbound as of 7:40am, October 2nd, 2023

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of the incident; it is calling the situation a “short-term closure”, and is searching for evidence of a reported shooting on the freeway.

Alternate routes include:

Grange Avenue – S 27th Street – 894 Westbound

Grange Avenue – S 60th Street – 894 Westbound

This is a developing story; we’ll provide more details as they become available.