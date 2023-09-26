GREEN BAY – Brown County Judge Tom Walsh officially sentenced Taylor Schabusiness to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder, sexual assault, and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion in 2022.

A first-degree intentional homicide conviction comes with an automatic life sentence in Wisconsin, but Walsh made sure to lay out his reasoning for the ruling.

“These actions are foreign to all of that community” Walsh said Monday to Schabusiness and her attorney Christopher Froelich. “That is the gravity of this offense, there aren’t superlatives for it…there aren’t really words for it.”

The prosecution pointed to Schabusiness’s actions earlier in the trial while making a brief argument towards the maximum sentence.

“We saw her calmly describe what happened” said Brown County deputy district attorney “at some points being rather glib and smirking about what she had done.”

In February, Schabusiness attacked her initial attorney Quinn Jolly after Jolly had asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review his client’s competency to stand trial. In July, jurors who found Schabusiness guilty on all three charges in Thyrion’s death rejected her insanity plea.

Froelich will now go over plea options with Schabusiness, which she will have to ponder behind bars.