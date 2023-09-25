WEST ALLIS – For the first time since 2015, IndyCar racing will be returning to the historic Milwaukee Mile.

Two races will be held at the track on Labor Day weekend next year, the first time ever that the track will host a doubleheader. The Saturday race will be broadcast on Peacock, and the Sunday race will be available on the USA Network.

IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske said a commitment from the state of Wisconsin to make the Milwaukee Mile compatible with modern series standards was key in striking a deal.

“There is such a great tradition and history of INDYCAR racing at the Milwaukee Mile and we are excited to build on that legacy with a Labor Day weekend NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader beginning in 2024,” said Penske. “We appreciate all the loyal and passionate INDYCAR fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.”

“I’m jazzed about this for a number of reasons.” said Governor Tony Evers. “It’s a big win for Southeast Wisconsin, it’s a big win for the state, and it’s a big win for State Fair Park. We want to make sure we have a top notch experience for the racers and the fans. It’s been a team effort, and we’re going to have lots of fun next Labor Day weekend.”

“I’m so proud of the relationship we have created with Penske Entertainment and want to thank the entire team, as well as Governor Evers and his administration, for helping us bring INDYCAR back to the historic Milwaukee Mile,” said Shari Black, CEO and Executive Director of State Fair Park. “We look forward to a great event over Labor Day weekend that will include a larger footprint at State Fair Park than races in the past. This will allow for exciting programming, expanded food and beverage options and ultimately offer a high-energy, family-friendly event weekend for racing fans.”

The Milwaukee Mile has hosted races since 1903, and last August welcomed the NASCAR truck series to the track for the first time in 14 years, drawing over 17,000 fans.