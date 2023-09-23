MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police say shots were fired at the Milwaukee Lutheran-Pius XI Catholic high school football game Friday night.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel high school sports reporter Zach Bellman tweeted video from the Milwaukee Lutheran live stream of the game:

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: As recorded on Milwaukee Lutheran’s livestream of their home game with Pius XI Catholic.



According to an MPD Press Release:

MPD responded at 9:20, no injuries have been reported, no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/IPGatn2ZMu — Zac Bellman Ⓜ️ (@ZacBellman_WNY) September 23, 2023

Police report there were no injuries. No one is in custody connected to the shooting and an investigation is ongoing.

Pius XI Communications Director Kristin Bendlin released the following statement:

Late yesterday evening, September 22, at the Pius XI football game at Milwaukee Lutheran High School an active shooter incident occurred that required the involvement of local law enforcement. Pius XI leaders have spoken with leaders at Milwaukee Lutheran High School and are working closely with the City of Milwaukee Police Department. All Pius XI football players and coaches are safe and with their families. We are still learning additional details of the situation, but are hopeful that all fans are safe and well. We are deeply thankful for the rapid response of our law enforcement officers. The safety, security, and well-being of all Pius XI students and staff is of the utmost importance to us and we are working to provide mental health support for our students.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide more details as they become available.