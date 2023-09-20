MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is making it official: he’ll run for re-election next year.

“I am grateful every day to the voters of the City of Milwaukee for giving me the honor of doing this important work,” said Johnson. “If it feels like I just ran for Mayor, that’s because I did last year. Now it’s time to do this all again, and thankfully this time for a full four-year term.”

Johnson is currently serving out the term of former mayor and current U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Tom Barrett. In 2022, Johnson earned over two-thirds of the vote against current Wisconsin state representative Bob Donovan.

The mayoral primary is scheduled for February 20th, 2024. The general election will be on April 2nd.