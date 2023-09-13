MILWAUKEE – A WTMJ Johnson & Son’s Paving Time-Save Traffic Alert: the right lane is closed on I43 Southbound at Keefe due to a broken down semi truck.

WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga reports delays are currently extending north to Good Hope Road.

We would suggest taking utilizing either Highway 32 along the lakefront or city streets to get to your destination. We do NOT recommend taking either Teutonia Avenue or Highway 57 due to on-going construction on those roads. Highway 41 will be an option for southbound travelers, however usual delays could be compounded by additional volume from extra vehicles.

We’ll provide updates as they become available on WTMJ.