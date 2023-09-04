MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Public Schools has opted to close schools early for the first day, Tuesday September 5th, because of the high heat. MPS closes when temperatures reach over 95 degrees, the heat index is expected to be over 90 on Tuesday.
No after-school activities will be held. MPS encourages parents to look out for communication on their child’s school schedule change.
