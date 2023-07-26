UPDATE at 11:50 a.m. on July 26, 2023: Through a morning of storms scattered across Southeast Wisconsin, the National Weather Service (NWS) has extended Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties through 12:30 p.m. CST. Jefferson County’s warning will last through 12:15 p.m. CST.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cambridge to near Lake Koshkonong to near Janesville, moving east at 55 mph.

National Weather Service radar indicates this storm contains 60 mile per hour wind gusts, with damage to siding, roofs, and trees expected.

Impacted communities include: Locations impacted include… Janesville, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Elkhorn, Delavan, Mukwonago, Milton, Edgerton, East Troy, North Prairie, Palmyra, Potter Lake, Lake Koshkonong, Burlington, Richmond, Springfield, La Grange, Albion, Eagle, and Hebron.

People attending Rock County 4-H Fair should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following Locations Ottawa Lake Recreation Area and Pinewoods Campground.

SULLIVAN, Wis. — NWS officials in Sullivan, WI have extended a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Walworth County until 9:30am. Additionally, severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Racine and Kenosha Counties until 9:30am.

At 841 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Elkhorn to near Wonder Lake to near Woodstock to near Marengo, moving east at 50 mph. This storm is expected to produce 60 mile per hour wind gusts, and those in the path of the storm should expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include: Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Antioch, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Wind Lake, Winthrop Harbor, Twin Lakes, Spring Grove, Rochester, Raymond, Wheatland, and Yorkville.

Those attending the Racine County Fair are advised to take shelter immediately!

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

