MILWAUKEE — The Cardinal Stritch property has a new owner, as of Wednesday, July 26. The Ramirez Family Foundation announced that it has acquired the Cardinal Stritch University campus in an agreement valued at $24 million.

The foundation says “specific plans for the campus will be developed over time” and “determined after careful consideration, analysis and input from educational leaders.”

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a unique property that will, in time, provide the Ramirez Family Foundation with a platform to make an even larger impact,” said Gus Ramirez and Becky Ramirez, co-chairs of the Ramirez Family Foundation. “When the Cardinal Stritch campus first became available, we moved quickly to reach a purchase agreement.”

Earlier this year, Cardinal Stritch announced that it was discontinuing operations and putting its campus up for sale.

