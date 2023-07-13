MILWAUKEE – A 55-year-old armored car guard was shot and injured during a robbery outside North Shore Bank on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee this morning.

Police are reporting the shooting happened around 8:03am, when a suspect fired at the guard. A separate 26-year-old guard then fired at the suspect, who fled the scene.

It is not currently known if the suspect was struck. A 25-year-old guard was also present at the time of the shooting.

