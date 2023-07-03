MILWAUKEE — Loved ones and authorities anxiously await details on the location of 10-year-old Tarion Johnson, who was last seen riding his bicycle away from the 2500-block of N 10th St in Milwaukee’s North Division neighborhood on Sunday night.

According to a critical missing report from the Milwaukee Police Department early on Monday morning, Johnson was last seen on Sunday, July 2, 2023 around 8:40 p.m. CST. Described by authorities as a 4-foot-11, Black boy who weighs roughly 95 lbs, Johnson was last seen wearing a red shirt, black Crocs and shorts that are orange and red.

RECENT: Milwaukee paramedics miraculously uninjured in crash on the north side

If you reside in or will visit the North Division neighborhood or surrounding areas, keep an eye out for Johnson and his blue, silver and white bicycle

Do you have any information that could help bring Tarion home safely? If so, you should call 414-935-7405 to make a report with the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed to the public.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Experts discuss ramifications of SCOTUS decision on affirmative action in college admissions