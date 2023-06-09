UPDATE: Madelyn Chitwood has been located safely.

The Coast Guard confirmed with TMJ4 News that she was found just before 1 p.m. on Friday, June 9. The FBI and local police departments were involved in investigating her disappearance.

CUDAHY, Wis. — A 6-year-old girl named Madelyn Chitwood has gone missing from her home overnight, according to the Cudahy Police Department. She was last seen by her mother, who put her down for sleep on Thursday night and woke up to find that she was gone.

The following details were provided by the Cudahy Police Department by way of the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. She is listed at four feet tall, weighing approx. 60 lbs with blue eyes and short blonde hair. Her mother reported that the little girl was wearing only her underwear when she was put down for sleep.

Police reports indicate that it was Madelyn’s sister who first reported that the little girl was missing from her home. Their mother searched the area and called to report the disappearance to the police department around 9:04 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

“Cudahy residents around E Whittaker Avenue, if you have video surveillance such as a Ring Door Bell camera, we ask that you please check any recent alerts,” officials from the Cudahy Police Dept. stated in a public Facebook post on Friday morning.

Do you have information that may help authorities to locate Madelyn? If so, you’re urged to contact the Cudahy Police Department immediately by calling 414-769-2260 and using the extension 0.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

