MILWAUKEE — Authorities with the Milwaukee Police Department have announced a homicide investigation has been launched after a woman’s remains were discovered at a home in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Up to this point in the process, details are limited as Milwaukee homicide investigators recover evidence and confer internally to learn more about the situation. However, authorities confirmed that they were alerted that a body was located in a home on the 2400-block of N 18th St at 10:46 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

The only identifying details announced are that the victim was a woman and she suffered injuries which were fatal in nature. It’s unclear what kind of injuries she sustained or if any suspects have been identified to this point. Milwaukee Police have also decided against identifying the relationship of the person who found these remains as they initiate their investigation.

Considering the sensitive and premature nature of this investigation, no further details have been made public. However, the Milwaukee Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this crime reach out to them immediately.

You can do so by calling the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, you can submit a tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or by using P3 Tips.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

