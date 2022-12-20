MILWAUKEE — Two adult caregivers are in custody as Milwaukee police investigate the death of a 4-year-old girl as a homicide by way of child abuse.

According to an announcement issued by the Milwaukee Police Department, officers learned of the tragic death when the injured child was brought to a Milwaukee area hospital on Friday, December 16, 2022 around 5:00 p.m. CST.

She was supposed to be supervised by her caregivers, a Milwaukee man and woman who are both 29 years old. Milwaukee police officers brought them both into custody as they investigate the situation, though their roles in the situation are unclear at this stage of the process.

The child, who died from her injuries at the Milwaukee-area hospital, was described by family members as “a little girl filled with love” during an interview with TMJ4. Her grandmother told them that the little girl was excited for her unicorn-themed birthday party just three weeks away.

Charges have been submitted to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, which is reviewing the claims to decide whether or not to pass the charges along.

The specific nature of her injuries are unclear at this stage of the investigation. However, if you have information that may help with this case, you can contact the Milwaukee Police Department by calling (414) 933-4444.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

