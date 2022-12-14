WAUKESHA, Wis. — More than 20 units from the Waukesha Police Department are responding to a residence on the 1600-block of Oakdale Dr for reports of shots being fired and a suspect barricading herself in a basement.

The Waukesha Police Department confirming that they are on scene and it is an officer involved shooting.

Waukesha PD is currently an officer involved shooting. in the 1500 blk of Oakdale Dr. Roads are closed in the area. The scene is still active, please stay out of the area. — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) December 14, 2022

The woman, who is suspected of suffering multiple gunshot wounds, is reportedly hiding inside of a home on Oakdale Dr, which has been closed to the public. Calls for backup have been issued across Waukesha County Sheriff agencies, per Waukesha Alerts.

They say that dozens of police crews responded to the scene since an initial call was put out. At least four crews from the Waukesha Fire Department are on the scene as well.

WTMJ has reason to believe that a drone unit was deployed to check the basement, where police allegedly saw the bloody suspect incapacitated on the ground. Sniper teams are en route to surround the scene as authorities prepare for the next steps in recovering the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

