MILWAUKEE — 12 counts of various charges related to animal cruelty and negligence were filed against a man who police say housed 113 animals in horrid conditions that left several of the animals sick, or in some cases, facing euthanasia.

Court documents obtained by WTMJ show that Larry Darnell McAdoo faces two charges for the mistreatment of animals and 10 more for negligently providing the animals he housed with improper, unsanitary shelter conditions.

According to the court documents, Milwaukee police officers visited the home on the 2800-block of N 9th St on Dec. 9 after someone complained about cruel conditions these animals lived under.

McAdoo, 46, allowed the officers to enter the residence, where the officers were allegedly hit with a wall of odor including the scents of urine and feces. Based on the living conditions of these animals, the Milwaukee officers called for backup and arrested McAdoo for his accused negligence.

Dozens of dogs allegedly lived in their own feces without anyone working to clean them up. When asked by police about why he wasn’t cleaning up after the animals, McAdoo allegedly blamed his children, three high-school-age teens, for failing to clean up.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) worked with MPD to analyze and aid these animals. They learned that a red and green lizard was dead because of the poor living conditions. A French Bulldog living in the basement was in such poor health that it will be euthanized.

Two alligators were found in an undersized tank in the attic and two tortoises were housed in another feces-covered tank, as was a snapping turtle and two corn snakes. Officers also recovered two Boston Terriers living in a feces-covered, rat-infested cage in the basement, along with 15 other dogs confined to small, unsanitary spaces below the house.

In total, 113 animals were recovered including 25 dogs, 23 birds, 14 rats, eight hamsters, seven hedgehogs, six lizards, six rabbits, five guinea pigs, four chinchillas, four cats, three tortoises, two snakes, one goat, one ferret and a handful more. A chicken and a raccoon were both euthanized, the document suggests.

