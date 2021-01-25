(AP) – When Donald Trump continued to falsely claim in December that massive fraud and other voting irregularities had cost him a second term, top Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature said they were reviewing thousands of complaints about the election. But an investigation by a Wisconsin newspaper shows that the majority of them were mass-generated form letters. Those letters made nonspecific claims about alleged irregularities, a right-wing fraud-finding effort and a clip from Fox’s Sean Hannity show. The Wisconsin State Journal was able to identify just 28 allegations of election fraud or other irregularities that were specific enough to attempt to verify. The newspaper could only partially substantiate one, involving 42 votes.