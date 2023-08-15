BARABOO, Wis. — A man was found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park after a possible fall on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Sauk County officials, the man was reported missing on Tuesday 08/15/23 and likely fell along the west bluff of the lake.

Officials said the man was hiking with one other person and they became separated near the West Bluff area of the park. The other hiker filed a missing person report when the man could not be found.

A second group of hikers later came upon the missing individual and reported a possible fall along the West Bluff.

The DNR and Sauk County-area emergency responders arrived on scene and found the man dead just before 5:00 p.m.

The DNR said the park remains open and there is no threat to park visitors or the public.