By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love may have been the biggest winner on the second day of the Green Bay Packers’ draft

The Packers got a few weapons for their new starting quarterback in the NFL draft on Friday night: They selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second round and North Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft in the third round.

“I think any time you’re going to have a quarterback that’s under center for the first time, you want to surround him with playmakers, so that was definitely part of the conversation,” Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said. “It fell to us that way. We stayed true to the board and it was exciting to get the opportunity to surround Jordan with two guys we really like.”

Green Bay chose Musgrave with the 42nd overall selection, a pick they acquired in the trade that sent four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Rodgers’ exit hands the starting quarterback job to Love, who has made just one start since the Packers selected him out of Utah State in the first round of the 2020 draft.

The Packers also entered the night with the No. 45 selection in the draft, but they sent that to Detroit in a trade that brought them the No. 48 choice and a fifth-round pick. They then moved down two more spots and got a sixth-round pick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They used the No. 50 spot on Reed, who turned 23 on Friday and considered the call from the Packers the ideal birthday gift.

“Well, my girlfriend gave me some glasses,” Reed said. “I got an Apple watch. But nothing tops this. I mean this is all I could ever ask for. This is all I ever wanted forever in my life.”

Although Green Bay drafted three receivers last year – North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second, Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth and Nebraska’s Samori Toure in the seventh – the position still ranks as one of the Packers’ biggest needs.

Allen Lazard, who had 60 catches for 788 yards last season to lead the Packers in both categories, left for the Jets in free agency. Randall Cobb also is a free agent. Watson and Doubs are the only wideouts under contract who had at least 100 yards receiving last season.

The Packers’ top returning tight ends are Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis, who combined to catch 17 passes for 140 yards last season. Veteran Marcedes Lewis, who had the second-highest snap total among Packers tight ends, is a free agent.

Green Bay is taking a chance on the upside of Musgrave, who was slowed by injuries in college. He had just 47 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns overall, including 11 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in Oregon State’s first two games last year before undergoing season-ending surgery on his medial collateral ligament.

Musgrave impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and at the combine.

“I really was trying to press to get to the Senior Bowl,” said Musgrave, the nephew of former NFL quarterback and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. “It really was my goal. I got cleared really kind of reluctantly two weeks before it, and I was able to go to the Senior Bowl.”

The 6-foot-6 Musgrave played a total of 20 games his four seasons at Oregon State. Sullivan said there’s no long-term concern regarding Musgrave’s health and said that injury history has given the second-round pick additional motivation.

“You can feel it when you talk to the kid,” Sullivan said. “He’s ready to prove to the football world that he is a very good player and that he can stay healthy.”

Reed caught 59 passes for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. Last season, he had 55 catches for 636 yards and five touchdowns, including a game-winning score in an overtime victory over Wisconsin.

Although Reed is only 5-11, the Packers believe he can line up on the outside as well as in the slot. Reed also is a quality punt returner.

The Packers haven’t drafted a receiver in the first round since taking Florida State’s Javon Walker at No. 20 in 2002, but they’ve had great success finding wideouts in the second round.

Some of their second-round picks over the last two decades have included Greg Jennings (2006), Jordy Nelson (2008), Cobb (2011), Davante Adams (2014) and Watson (2022).

This was billed as a particularly strong draft class for tight ends, but the Packers opted against taking one with the 13th overall pick and instead selected Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, the 11th time in the last 12th drafts they’ve used their first selection on a defensive player.

They instead capitalized on the depth of this class by taking two tight ends Friday. The two trades give Green Bay a total of eight picks on Saturday, including four in the seventh and final round.

