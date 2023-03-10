MILWAUKEE (AP) — A winter storm dumped more than 1 foot of snow on parts of Wisconsin and left tens of thousands of utility customers without power at times, officials said Friday.

The National Weather Service reported 13.2 inches (33.5 centimeters) of snow was on the ground in Sheboygan along Lake Michigan in central Wisconsin after 10.5 inches (26.7 centimeters) fell overnight and an additional 2.7 inches (6.9 centimeters) fell Friday morning.

We Energies reported more than 46,000 customers without service, including more than 36,000 in Milwaukee County, as of 3:11 CST Friday.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash Thursday night on snow-covered and slippery Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin’s Lucas Township, police said.

The trooper was outside his patrol car and standing next to a pickup on the freeway’s shoulder about 10 p.m. Thursday when a passing car hit him and the pickup, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.