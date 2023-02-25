MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man wanted by Madison police died after being shot and barricading himself inside a convenience store restroom, authorities said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation says Madison police officers were trying to arrest the suspect Friday afternoon when the suspect barricaded himself inside the restroom, officers heard gunfire, and the suspect was found dead.

Madison Assistant Police Chief Matt Tye said police were in the area searching for a 38-year-old man whom they had named as a suspect in a homicide earlier in the week.

“Shots were fired by that man and an MPD officer,” Tye said. “Another MPD officer attempted to use a less-lethal Taser.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, said the officer who fired their gun “discharged their weapon in the direction of the subject” after the Taser the other officer used didn’t end the situation.

The man, DCI said, then barricaded himself in a bathroom.

It wasn’t clear whether the fatal shot was fired by police or by the suspect.

Other people were inside the store when the shooting occurred but no one else was hurt, Tye said.