MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has promoted Nate Letton from quality control coach to tight ends coach, enabling him to have the same role he filled on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff last season.

Fickell, now the Wisconsin head coach, originally selected former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli as his tight ends coach. Guidugli has since left Wisconsin and is expected to take over as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach.

Letton was a graduate assistant at Cincinnati from 2020-21 before coaching tight ends last season. His tight ends at Cincinnati included Josh Whyle, a first-team all-American Athletic Conference selection.

“Nate is a tremendous young coach and we‘re really fortunate to be able to add him to our on-field staff,” Fickell said in a university statement. “Having been with him for the last three years I’ve seen first-hand his relentless work ethic and his ability to connect and mentor our student-athletes.”

Letton also was an assistant coach at Division III program Centre College from 2015-19. The former Centre linebacker worked with wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen while coaching at his alma mater.

