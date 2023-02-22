LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Blayre Turnbull scored twice in a 32-second span midway through the second period and Canada overcame a three-game deficit to win the Rivalry Series, beating the United States 5-0 in Game 7 on Wednesday night in the women’s hockey showdown.

Turnbull scored on a power play with 9:34 left in the second to chase U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley, then quickly beat Maddie Rooney to make it 4-0.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 25 saves for Canada in the finale of the key warmup event for the world championships April 5-16 in Brampton, Ontario.

“It’s always a battle between these two teams, and their goaltender shut the door tonight,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “It’s obviously not the way we wanted to close out the series, but we’ll regroup and look ahead to April.”

Ella Shelton opened the scoring with 2:58 left in the first period, and Marie-Philip Poulin made it 2-0 at 3:41 of the second. After Turnbull’s goals, Victoria Bach scored on a backhander on a breakaway for a five-goal lead with 7:26 to go in the second.

Canada tied the series — which began Nov. 15 in Kelowna, British Columbia — with a 5-1 victory Monday night in Trois-Rivieres.

The U.S. won the opener 4-3 in a shootout, then took the second game 2-1 in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Nov. 17 and the third 4-2 in Seattle on Nov. 20. Canada rallied with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 in Henderson, Nevada, on Dec. 15 and a 3-2 overtime win in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.