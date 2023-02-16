By AYANNA ALEXANDER

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top state election and cybersecurity officials are warning about the threat posed by Russia and other foreign adversaries ahead of the 2024 elections. They say America’s decentralized system of thousands of local voting jurisdictions creates a particular vulnerability. Russia and Iran have meddled in previous elections, including attempts to tap into internet-connected electronic voter databases. Distracted by war and protests, neither country appeared to disrupt last year’s midterm elections, but security officials said at a conference Thursday that they expect foreign foes to be more active as the next presidential election season draws near. The first primaries are less than a year away.

