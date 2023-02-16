MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court says tax assessors for the city of Delavan properly excluded comparable dark-store valuations when determining a new property tax rate for a Lowe’s Home Center. Attorneys for Lowe’s had argued that assessors should have considered what six comparable vacant stores were worth when they revalued the home center at $8.9 million in 2013. They argued that had the assessors factored in the vacant stores’ valuation the home center would be worth about $4.6 million. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Thursday that the Wisconsin Property Assessment Manual recommends that assessors shouldn’t use dark stores as comparable valuations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.