By HARM VENHUIZEN and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants to give Wisconsin workers up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave each year. Republicans dismissed the plan after Evers announced it Wednesday, but speaking at a Fiskars plant in Middleton on Thursday morning, the governor said he hopes to start talking with Republicans to make paid leave happen. Evers’ plan comes with a $240 million price tag for the state in its first year, before being paid for by employee and employer contributions thereafter. Evers says introducing paid leave will help attract workers to Wisconsin.

