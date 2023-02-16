By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (40-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-32, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -7

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Chicago Bulls after Jrue Holiday scored 40 points in the Bucks’ 131-125 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics.

The Bulls are 20-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago has a 16-20 record against teams over .500.

The Bucks are 7-4 in division games. Milwaukee scores 114.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls defeated the Bucks 119-113 in overtime in their last matchup on Dec. 29. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 42 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 45 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 25.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 26.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks. Holiday is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Bucks: 10-0, averaging 122.8 points, 53.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (adductor), Javonte Green: out (knee), Goran Dragic: out (knee), DeMar DeRozan: out (quad), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Bucks: Bobby Portis: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (reconditioning), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Pat Connaughton: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.