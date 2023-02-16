By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Corbin Burnes attended his salary arbitration case and was stung hearing the words the Milwaukee Brewers used during the proceedings to determine his 2023 salary. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner came away with hard feelings. He lost his hearing and will receive $10.01 million from the Brewers rather than his $10.75 million request. A five-year veteran, Burnes is 35-19 with a 3.21 ERA. He is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series. Last season, he led the National League with 243 strikeouts in compiling a 12-8 record.

