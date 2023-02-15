The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

De Pere 74, Seymour 33

Greendale 71, Milwaukee Lutheran 39

Lake Country Lutheran 71, Living Word Lutheran 57

Mountain Top Academy 55, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 11

Oak Hill Christian 55, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 9

Pewaukee 85, Greenfield 40

Pius XI Catholic 72, Shorewood 57

Saint Joan Antida 36, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28

Turner 42, Big Foot 39

West Allis Central 88, Augustine Prep 53

Wisconsin Lutheran 79, South Milwaukee 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..