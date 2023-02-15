By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper tipped in a putback with 1.6 seconds left and No. 11 Marquette edged No. 16 Xavier 69-68 to extend its Big East lead. Marquette has a 1 1/2-game lead over Xavier, Providence and Creighton. Marquette got 17 points from Stevie Mitchell, 15 from Tyler Kolek and 14 from Oso Ighodaro. Xavier guard Souley Boum fought through a sprained ankle to score 24 points.

