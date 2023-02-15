By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points and Monika Czinano added 19 as No. 7 Iowa defeated Wisconsin 91-61. McKenna Warnock added 16 points for Iowa, which beat the Badgers for the 27th consecutive time. The Hawkeyes, who are in second place in the Big Ten, won for the 10th time in their last 11 games and moved to within one game of conference leader Indiana. The Hawkeyes, who lead the nation in scoring at 88.5 points per game, shot 64.3% from the field for the game. Iowa had 48 points inside.

