By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Notre Dame is promoting tight ends coach Gerard Parker to offensive coordinator and working to hire Wisconsin assistant Gino Guidugli as quarterbacks coach for the Fighting Irish, according to two people with knowledge of the decisions. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because deals were still being finalized and needed university approval. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was forced to retool his offensive staff following the departure this month of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama, where he will hold the same position.

