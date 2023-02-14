The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 59, Spencer 34
Antigo 45, Seymour 35
Auburndale 68, Shiocton 49
Badger 71, Racine Case 43
Beloit Memorial 61, Milwaukee Hamilton 16
Berlin 51, Pardeeville 42
Black Hawk 49, Lancaster 39
Boyceville 57, Alma/Pepin 56
Cambria-Friesland 46, Parkview 44
Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Sheboygan Christian 47
Clinton 57, East Troy 45
Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10
Colfax 47, Fall Creek 39
Crandon 62, Hurley 35
Eau Claire Memorial 48, Menomonie 38
Edgar 73, Northland Lutheran 20
Edgerton 62, Turner 21
Elk Mound 44, Bloomer 41
Fox Valley Lutheran 43, New London 36
Freedom 52, Mosinee 48
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40, Black River Falls 33
Gibraltar 61, Sturgeon Bay 35
Gilman 47, Rib Lake 29
Green Bay Southwest 77, Luxemburg-Casco 26
Greenwood 54, Pittsville 47
Johnson Creek 49, Hustisford 28
Kewaunee 62, Algoma 52
Kohler 61, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53
Laconia 61, Mayville 16
Lake Mills 59, Sauk Prairie 57
Manawa 63, Waupaca 46
Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 24
McDonell Central 61, Phillips 45
Menominee Indian 67, Green Bay East 40
Milw. Bay View 54, Milwaukee Madison 40
Mineral Point 62, Southwestern 18
Mishicot 55, Howards Grove 44
New Berlin West 58, Lake Country Lutheran 34
New Glarus 72, Oregon 65
Northwood 51, Mellen 24
Oconto 56, Peshtigo 49
Onalaska 39, Rice Lake 32
Oostburg 67, Ozaukee 23
Osseo-Fairchild 82, Eleva-Strum 36
Owen-Withee 68, Prentice 58
Palmyra-Eagle 78, Salam School 18
Plymouth 48, Ripon 35
Poynette 65, Adams-Friendship 49
Prairie Farm 73, Mondovi 54
Prescott 63, River Falls 61
River Valley 57, Parkview 42
Sheboygan Area Luth. 60, Random Lake 48
Siren 49, Drummond 38
South Shore 69, Flambeau 30
Southern Door 58, Kewaunee 56
Spooner 49, Webster 44
St. Croix Falls 47, Ladysmith 38
St. Mary Catholic 80, Reedsville 32
St. Marys Springs 71, North Fond du Lac 51
Sun Prairie West 61, Sun Prairie 37
Unity 50, Shell Lake 47
Valders 81, Little Chute 29
Verona Area 72, Waupun 56
Wauzeka-Steuben 46, River Ridge 43
Wayland Academy 59, Valley Christian 53
Westby 77, North Crawford 14
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73, New Holstein 66
Winneconne 59, Campbellsport 15
Winter 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 39
Wonewoc-Center 59, Riverdale 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tigerton vs. Chequamegon, ccd.
