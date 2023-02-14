The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 59, Spencer 34

Antigo 45, Seymour 35

Auburndale 68, Shiocton 49

Badger 71, Racine Case 43

Beloit Memorial 61, Milwaukee Hamilton 16

Berlin 51, Pardeeville 42

Black Hawk 49, Lancaster 39

Boyceville 57, Alma/Pepin 56

Cambria-Friesland 46, Parkview 44

Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Sheboygan Christian 47

Clinton 57, East Troy 45

Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10

Colfax 47, Fall Creek 39

Crandon 62, Hurley 35

Eau Claire Memorial 48, Menomonie 38

Edgar 73, Northland Lutheran 20

Edgerton 62, Turner 21

Elk Mound 44, Bloomer 41

Fox Valley Lutheran 43, New London 36

Freedom 52, Mosinee 48

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40, Black River Falls 33

Gibraltar 61, Sturgeon Bay 35

Gilman 47, Rib Lake 29

Green Bay Southwest 77, Luxemburg-Casco 26

Greenwood 54, Pittsville 47

Johnson Creek 49, Hustisford 28

Kewaunee 62, Algoma 52

Kohler 61, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53

Laconia 61, Mayville 16

Lake Mills 59, Sauk Prairie 57

Manawa 63, Waupaca 46

Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 24

McDonell Central 61, Phillips 45

Menominee Indian 67, Green Bay East 40

Milw. Bay View 54, Milwaukee Madison 40

Mineral Point 62, Southwestern 18

Mishicot 55, Howards Grove 44

New Berlin West 58, Lake Country Lutheran 34

New Glarus 72, Oregon 65

Northwood 51, Mellen 24

Oconto 56, Peshtigo 49

Onalaska 39, Rice Lake 32

Oostburg 67, Ozaukee 23

Osseo-Fairchild 82, Eleva-Strum 36

Owen-Withee 68, Prentice 58

Palmyra-Eagle 78, Salam School 18

Plymouth 48, Ripon 35

Poynette 65, Adams-Friendship 49

Prairie Farm 73, Mondovi 54

Prescott 63, River Falls 61

River Valley 57, Parkview 42

Sheboygan Area Luth. 60, Random Lake 48

Siren 49, Drummond 38

South Shore 69, Flambeau 30

Southern Door 58, Kewaunee 56

Spooner 49, Webster 44

St. Croix Falls 47, Ladysmith 38

St. Mary Catholic 80, Reedsville 32

St. Marys Springs 71, North Fond du Lac 51

Sun Prairie West 61, Sun Prairie 37

Unity 50, Shell Lake 47

Valders 81, Little Chute 29

Verona Area 72, Waupun 56

Wauzeka-Steuben 46, River Ridge 43

Wayland Academy 59, Valley Christian 53

Westby 77, North Crawford 14

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73, New Holstein 66

Winneconne 59, Campbellsport 15

Winter 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 39

Wonewoc-Center 59, Riverdale 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tigerton vs. Chequamegon, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..