MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is giving more details on how he plans to direct tax benefits toward low-income and middle-class Wisconsin earners. The governor’s office announced Sunday a tax plan included in Evers’ budget that would limit exceptions that benefit wealthy filers, outlaw state taxes on federal student loan relief and follow through on campaign promises to cut taxes by $1.2 billion over two years. The Republican-controlled Legislature is unlikely to support Evers’ plans. Republicans back a flat income tax rate that would benefit the state’s wealthiest taxpayers. Evers will release his full 2023-25 spending plan Wednesday.

