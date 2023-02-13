The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 85, Viroqua 50

Argyle 54, Albany 28

Baldwin-Woodville 59, Barron 42

Bayfield 70, Luck 57

Benton 74, Lancaster 55

Brookfield Academy 81, Messmer 65

Cadott 61, Augusta 58

Cameron 80, St. Croix Falls 61

Cashton 65, Westby 45

Colfax 62, Amery 61

Crandon 62, Elcho 60

Crivitz 79, Oneida Nation 47

Cumberland 54, Grantsburg 36

Dodgeville 64, Barneveld 31

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 62

Eau Claire Memorial 93, Mosinee 81

Faith Christian 53, Wolf River Lutheran 47

Florence 71, Three Lakes 42

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Elk Mound 62

Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50

Jefferson 66, Whitewater 40

Kickapoo 64, Riverdale 63

Laconia 88, North Fond du Lac 72

Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 39

Mauston 70, Richland Center 58

Merrill 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42

Milw. Washington 54, Milwaukee Riverside University 45

Milwaukee School of Languages 55, Chesterton 30

Omro 59, Lomira 51

Pacelli 60, Almond-Bancroft 52

Rib Lake 76, Crandon 68

River Valley 61, Lancaster 58

Royall 71, La Farge 34

Shullsburg 66, Cassville 58

Siren 57, Drummond 47

Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 45

St. Marys Springs 80, Oakfield 34

White Lake 78, Butternut 42

___

