The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antigo 45, Seymour 35
Auburndale 68, Shiocton 49
Badger 71, Racine Case 43
Black Hawk 49, Lancaster 39
Colfax 47, Fall Creek 39
Crandon 62, Hurley 35
Eau Claire Memorial 48, Menomonie 38
Edgar 73, Northland Lutheran 20
Edgerton 62, Turner 21
Freedom 52, Mosinee 48
Gilman 47, Rib Lake 29
Green Bay Southwest 77, Luxemburg-Casco 26
Johnson Creek 49, Hustisford 28
Kewaunee 62, Algoma 52
Lake Mills 59, Sauk Prairie 57
Manawa 63, Waupaca 46
Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 24
McDonell Central 61, Phillips 45
Menominee Indian 67, Green Bay East 40
Milw. Bay View 54, Milwaukee Madison 40
Mineral Point 62, Southwestern 18
New Berlin West 58, Lake Country Lutheran 34
Northwood 51, Mellen 24
Onalaska 39, Rice Lake 32
Osseo-Fairchild 82, Eleva-Strum 36
Palmyra-Eagle 71, Salam School 18
Plymouth 48, Ripon 35
Poynette 65, Adams-Friendship 49
River Valley 57, Parkview 42
Sheboygan Area Luth. 60, Random Lake 48
Siren 49, Drummond 38
St. Croix Falls 47, Ladysmith 38
St. Mary Catholic 80, Reedsville 32
St. Marys Springs 71, North Fond du Lac 51
Sun Prairie West 61, Sun Prairie 37
Wayland Academy 59, Valley Christian 53
Winneconne 59, Campbellsport 15
Winter 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 39
Wonewoc-Center 59, Riverdale 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..