BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Black Hawk 56, Madison Country Day 43

Cameron 80, St. Croix Falls 61

Cassville 78, Juda 53

Cuba City 73, Mineral Point 69

Cumberland 79, Ashland 41

De Pere 70, Pewaukee 63

DeForest 74, Beaver Dam 43

Dominican 90, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54

Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 50

Franklin 85, Mukwonago 72

Gibraltar 59, Goodman/Pembine 49

Grafton 64, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 60

Hayward 43, Spooner 42

Horicon 67, Williams Bay 54

Janesville Craig 93, Madison West 69

Janesville Parker 71, Madison La Follette 68

Kenosha Tremper 71, Kenosha Bradford 69

Kimberly 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Luther 68, Prairie du Chien 41

Madison Memorial 68, Verona Area 60

Marathon 69, Rhinelander 55

Martin Luther 57, Shoreland Lutheran 52

McFarland 85, Big Foot 62

Middleton 69, Beloit Memorial 63

Milwaukee Academy of Science 110, Milwaukee Hamilton 76

Monona Grove 79, Fort Atkinson 71

Newman Catholic 70, Platteville 65

Northwestern 87, Ladysmith 70

Notre Dame 63, West De Pere 60

Oregon 69, Monroe 54

Peshtigo 54, Algoma 46

River Ridge 65, Highland 43

Saint Thomas More 78, Catholic Central 47

Sauk Prairie 59, Reedsburg Area 37

Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 45

Southwestern 59, Boscobel 26

St. Marys Springs 80, Oakfield 34

Stoughton 64, Milton 53

Union Grove 67, The Prairie School 52

Von Steuben, Ill. 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 52

Waunakee 74, Portage 37

Waupun 58, Sheboygan Falls 47

Wayland Academy 83, Hustisford 55

West Salem 81, Catholic Memorial 75

Wisconsin Dells 76, Laona-Wabeno 46

Xavier 71, Green Bay Preble 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lake Mills vs. St. John’s NW Military Academy, ppd.

Wayland Academy vs. Parkview, ccd.

