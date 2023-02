LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga poured in 22 points and keyed a Nebraska comeback that erased a 17-point second-half deficit and a 12-0 run in overtime to carry the Cornhuskers past Wisconsin, 73-63. It was the largest Nebraska comeback win since 2013.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.