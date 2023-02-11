The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cumberland 79, Ashland 41

Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 50

Gibraltar 59, Goodman/Pembine 49

Grafton 64, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 60

Hayward 43, Spooner 42

Horicon 67, Williams Bay 54

Janesville Craig 93, Madison West 69

Janesville Parker 71, Madison La Follette 68

Kenosha Tremper 71, Kenosha Bradford 69

Middleton 69, Beloit Memorial 63

Monona Grove 79, Fort Atkinson 71

Newman Catholic 70, Platteville 65

Peshtigo 54, Algoma 46

Sauk Prairie 59, Reedsburg Area 37

Southwestern 59, Boscobel 26

Von Steuben, Ill. 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 52

Waunakee 74, Portage 37

Waupun 58, Sheboygan Falls 47

Wayland Academy 83, Hustisford 55

Wisconsin Dells 76, Laona-Wabeno 46

