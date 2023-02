MILWAUKEE — Ahmad Rand scored 16 points and BJ Freeman hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to lift Milwaukee over Oakland 80-77. Rand also grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (18-8, 12-4 Horizon League). Vin Baker Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds. Freeman hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. The Golden Grizzlies (11-16, 9-7) were led by Trey Townsend with 21 points.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.