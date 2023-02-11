By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused a Donald Trump attorney of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results. Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press that show the Wisconsin Judicial Commission dismissed the complaint in November 2022 but admonished her to remain neutral and avoid sarcasm. Trump sued after Joe Biden won Wisconsin, arguing thousands of absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties should be disqualified. Karofsky said during oral arguments in December 2020 that Trump’s request smacked of racism and that his attorney, Jim Troupis, was just trying to keep “your king in power.”

