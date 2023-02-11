By BOBBY BANCROFT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek each scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 10 Marquette beat Georgetown 89-75. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points and Chase Ross added 10 as Marquette moved into first place in the Big East Conference. The Golden Eagles are 20-6 overall. Marquette bounced back after having its five-game winning streak snapped at No. 21 UConn on Tuesday. Jay Heath scored 18 points to lead last-place Georgetown, which has lost five straight and is 6-20.

