GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A state lawmaker wants officials in Green Bay to remove recording devices they installed in City Hall. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that the city installed microphones between the winter of 2021 and the summer of 2022 on City Hall’s first and second floors. Republican state Sen. Andre Jacque told the newspaper he was stunned to learn the equipment had been installed and is demanding Mayor Eric Genrich remove them. Jaque on Thursday released an analysis from the state Legislative Council that found the devices could be illegal. City staff responded on Friday by issuing a fact sheet insisting the devices are legal, noting similar microphones have been installed in the city’s police department lobby for nearly a decade.

