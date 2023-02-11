GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Antoine Davis, who trails only Pete Maravich on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list, poured in 41 points to lead Detroit Mercy to a 76-71 victory over Green Bay. Davis buried 11 of 22 shots from the floor, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range, and 11 of 13 from the foul line for the Titans (11-16, 7-9 Horizon League). He now has 3,482 career points and trails only the man after whom LSU’s arena was named by 185 points. Davis’ eight 3-pointers ups his D-I career record to 558. He has scored in double figures a record 138 straight times. A.J. Oliver finished with 15 points and six rebounds for Detroit Mercy. Gerald Liddell added 13 points and five boards. Clarence Cummings III had 20 points to lead the Phoenix (3-24, 2-14).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.